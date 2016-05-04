Everton will fight to restore their crumbling reputation with a strong finish to a poor campaign that has left them languishing in mid-table, says captain Phil Jagielka.

Everton exited the FA Cup and League Cup in the semi-finals and their woeful Premier League campaign, which has seen them lose 11 games, has left the Merseysiders in 11th place. If they drop any lower it will be their worst finish in over a decade.

Manager Roberto Martinez has come under increasing pressure with a number of supporters remaining inside Goodison Park after Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth to unfurl banners calling for the Spaniard to end his three-year tenure.

"We've got some young players in our squad but we've also got no shortage of experience and we all know that the last (few) games of the Premier League season are important," Jagielka was quoted as saying by British media on Wednesday.

"And not just for the fact that every position in the table means more money for the club. There is pride at stake here."

Jagielka said the players will fight to win their last three league games despite the European spots being out of reach and having already secured their top-flight status for next season.

"There is no such thing as a game that doesn't matter when you play for this football club. Every time you pull that royal blue jersey over your head you are expected to give nothing less than 100 percent to try and win the game," Jagielka said.

"That's the way it has to be and, believe me, the lads on the park will live up to that and try to deliver in these last three games."

On Saturday, Everton visit champions Leicester City, who will be presented with the Premier League trophy after the game at the King Power Stadium.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)