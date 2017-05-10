May 10 Everton captain Phil Jagielka has said his future at the Premier League club remains uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

With manager Ronald Koeman's wanting to strengthen his defence in the upcoming transfer window, defender Jagielka said he still has more to offer after 10 years at the club.

"It is not really about me and what I hope," Jagielka told Sky Sports.

"Obviously I will get time off with the rest of the lads and prepare myself to go back for preseason and see where the land lies.

"I am delighted to be here. I have been here a long time now. I have got at least one more year on my contract and I feel as though I have got a lot more football in me."

Media reports have linked Jagielka with moves to Sunderland, Sheffield United and other clubs but the 34-year-old said that he was going to fight for his place at Everton during pre-season training.

"You can never say never but I am looking forward to finishing off the season well, having a break and then coming back all guns blazing and trying to keep hold of my place in the team," Jagielka added.

Everton host Watford on Friday before their final game of the season against Arsenal on May 21. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)