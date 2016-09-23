Striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to return for Everton's Premier League clash at Bournemouth this weekend, manager Ronald Koeman has said.

The Belgian international, who has bagged four league goals this season, missed Everton's 2-0 League Cup defeat to Norwich on Tuesday with a toe injury.

Koeman put to rest fears that Everton's top goal scorer this season would face an extended layoff, however.

"He did training separate to the group today and we expect him to train normally in the morning," he told reporters on Thursday.

"If that happens, he will be fit for the weekend."

Koeman also shut the door on out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse, claiming the Senegal international had no future at Goodison Park.

Niasse, who joined Everton for 13.5 million pounds ($17.60 million) in February, is yet to feature this season and has been training with the development squad.

"Of course I mentioned before the season started that he's a player who will not be in my plans but he's still under contract and needs game time for if there is interest from other clubs.

"Normally, we have enough strikers and different strikers to what he is. I prefer these people and not Niasse in the team."

Everton are second in the Premier League standings after winning four of their opening five games.

($1 = 0.7669 pounds)

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)