Soccer-Rooney may have to leave United to extend career -Neville
May 22 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney may have to leave the club to extend his career "at the highest level", former United defender Phil Neville has said.
LONDON, June 14 Dutchman Ronald Koeman was named as Everton's new manager on Tuesday after Southampton accepted his resignation, the Premier League club confirmed.
"#EFC is pleased to confirm the appointment of manager @RonaldKoeman on a three-year contract! #WelcomeRonald" Everton's Twitter account said.
Former Ajax Amsterdam coach Koeman joined Southampton in 2014 and guided the south coast club to seventh and sixth-placed finishes respectively.
He succeeds Roberto Martinez who was sacked shortly before the end of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 22 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney may have to leave the club to extend his career "at the highest level", former United defender Phil Neville has said.
STOCKHOLM, May 22 Manchester United and Ajax will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on Wednesday.