LONDON, June 14 Factbox on former Dutch international Ronald Koeman, who was appointed as Everton manager on Tuesday:

STARTING OUT

* Born March 21, 1963, in Zaandam, Netherlands.

* He is the son of former Dutch international Martin Koeman and younger brother of former Feyenoord coach Erwin Koeman.

* Began professional career in 1980 with Groningen before joining Ajax three years later and then moving to play for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Feyenoord.

STYLE NOTE

* In a remarkably successful career for a central defender, he made more than 530 league appearances and scored nearly 200 goals, many from free-kicks.

* Renowned for his powerful and accurate shooting from long range, he was the highest-scoring defender in international football.

* Remarkably, he is the first man to have both played for and managed all of traditional 'big three' clubs in Dutch football: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

MEDALS HAUL

* He was a leading member of the Netherlands team that won Euro 88, having already won the European Cup with PSV Eindhoven in the same season.

* At Barcelona, he was an integral part of Johan Cryuff's 'dream team' that won the Spanish league title four times from 1991-94 and also the European Cup, in 1992, when he struck the winner against Sampdoria from a typical free-kick.

* Won the Dutch championship title with Ajax in 1985, before winning it three times in a row with PSV.

* Has also won three Dutch Cups and one Spanish Cup.

COACH AND BOSS

* Began coaching career on staff of national manager Guus Hiddink at the 1998 World Cup finals and then joined Barcelona as assistant coach.

* In 2000, he took first managerial post with Vitesse and claimed a UEFA Cup qualifying spot on a limited budget.

* He became manager of Ajax in 2001, winning a domestic double in first season before a struggle against decline. Regained title in 2004 but resigned after a UEFA Cup defeat by Auxerre.

* Benfica moved quickly to recruit him to succeed Giovanni Trapattoni but despite winning the domestic cup, he failed to settle and was soon back in Dutch football with PSV, succeeding Hiddink as head coach in 2006 and winning the Eredivisie title on final day.

* Later in 2007, he moved to Valencia, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season but flopping in La Liga and Champions League. Dismissed in April 2008, he became manager at AZ Alkmaar in May 2009 but after a run of defeats, was sacked in December.

* Bounced back in July 2011 by taking manager's job at Feyenoord, where he enjoyed three progressive seasons.

* Joined Southampton in June 2014

* Finished seventh in his first season in charge and impressed again in his second year as Southampton finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League. (Compiled by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)