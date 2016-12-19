* Mane earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Everton

* Liverpool climbed into second place in the table

* Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg went off injured

* Substitute Robles denied Roberto Firmino with a diving save

* Barkley's bad tackle on Henderson sparked angry scuffles

* Everton visit Leicester next, Liverpool host Stoke

EVERTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Dec 19 Liverpool climbed into second place in the Premier League by beating Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby after Sadio Mane scored four minutes into stoppage time at Goodison Park on Monday.

The result pushed Juergen Klopp's side within six points of leaders Chelsea who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a match with few chances, Everton lost goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to injury after an hour and understudy Joel Robles made a fine, diving save from Roberto Firmino with 10 minutes to go.

Stekelenburg also denied Firmino in the 50th minute as Liverpool dominated. Everton have now gone 12 derbies without a win, and 20 with only one. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)