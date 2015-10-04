LONDON Oct 4 Premier League rivals Everton and Liverpool drew 1-1 on Sunday in one of the quieter Merseyside derbies of recent years.

Liverpool, who have not lost to their neighbours for five years, went ahead in the 42nd minute when Danny Ings was left unmarked to head in a corner.

But in added time at the end of the first half, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku drove in the equaliser.

The draw left Everton one point in front of their old rivals and in sixth place before the later Sunday games, Arsenal at home to Manchester United and Swansea City against Tottenham Hotspur.

