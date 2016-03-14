In-form Everton striker Romelu Lukaku said he was not thinking about a possible move away from Goodison Park even as his manager suggested the club might be forced to cash in on the Belgian at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old took his tally to an impressive 25 in all competitions this season after scoring twice as Everton knocked his former club Chelsea out of the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Lukaku, who joined from Chelsea for a club record 28 million pounds ($40 million) in 2014, told Sky Sports that scoring goals and playing well at Euro 2016 was his focus rather than transfer talk.

"I don't think about that," he said.

"I just want the team to win.... I want to be there for my team. Even if we lose I want to be the one who pulls the strings. I am happy to be having a good season and I just want to improve and do even better next year."

However, Everton boss Roberto Martinez said his club, who are 12th in the Premier League, might be forced to sell the forward, who is under contract until 2019.

"If Manchester United cannot keep (Real Madrid forward) Cristiano Ronaldo, that is a sign of a modern game," the Spaniard told reporters.

"If you sell a player for those sorts of amounts, you can get the benefit of adding three or four players."

