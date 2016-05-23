Striker Romelu Lukaku has fuelled speculation about his future at Everton, saying he has decided where he will be playing next season and insisting he would prefer to ply his trade in England.

The Belgium international, who netted 25 goals in 46 appearances this campaign, has been the Merseyside club's top scorer for the past two seasons following his a record 28 million-pound ($40.5 million) move from Chelsea.

"In my head I know where I want to go but I'm keeping that to myself. You will know when it is concluded. I have to make a good choice but in my head that has happened already," Lukaku, 23, told British media.

"I have played (in England) for five years now, it's my league. But there are other nice clubs. I follow Spanish and German football and I also have something for the Italian league. Wherever I go I want to win prizes."

Belgium face Italy, Ireland and Sweden in European Championship Group E in France which starts on June 10.

