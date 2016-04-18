Manager Roberto Martinez does not intend to rest Everton players for Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League even though it comes just three days before an FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United.

Martinez, confronted by a furious supporter during Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Southampton, is under increasing pressure from fans after erratic performances in the league this season left the club 11th in the table.

"I don't think you can switch on and off," Martinez told reporters when asked whether he would prioritise the United game with his team selection for the match away to Liverpool.

"You have to perform well before you go to a semi-final. You can't just say: 'OK, let's switch it on. We are going to play well.' It doesn't work like that. You have to create a competitive nature in every game you go into."

Manchester United are also in Premier League action on Wednesday when they host Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)