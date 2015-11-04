Nov 4 Everton midfielder Gareth Barry is among a "special breed" of players that have the ability to play into their 40s like Ryan Giggs, his manager Roberto Martinez said.

The 34-year-old former Manchester City midfielder moved into third in the all-time Premier League appearances list with his 573rd in the 6-2 win over Sunderland on Sunday and trails only Giggs (632) and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard (609).

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs, who retired at the age of 40, famously used to practice sports yoga to stay fit and prolong his career. Martinez said Barry's dedication meant there was no reason why he couldn't match the Welshman's longevity.

"Those players (like Giggs) are a very special breed, not just because of the natural element but also the lifestyle and the way they live the game. Football is a passion and Gareth is that type," Martinez was quoted as saying by British media.

"Everything he does, he does for a purpose, the way he trains is as a leader, he is an inspiration to the other players and he could go on and on and on until the body has enough.

"He is a very, very fit footballer, but he plays with his brain and his technical ability allows the others to be effective around him.

"Clearly, he can play for a few more seasons at the level he is playing. Gareth is enjoying his football and is a very important football man and the way he lives his live and the way he trains is the secret of having such a long career," he added.

Martinez also heaped praise on strikers Romelu Lukaku and Arouna Kone, who have scored 11 of the club's 19 Premier League goals this season to leave Everton in ninth place in the table after 11 games.

"Their relationship is vital. When you have a defensive unit where the opposition are going to mark one of the two strikers with precision, the other one is going to benefit by having a little more space," Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"That has been the case this season. Sometimes it has been the other way round -- Arouna grabbed their attention and Rom has had a bit more space. The understanding that they have between them has been important." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)