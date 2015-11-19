Nov 19 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley is fit to face former side Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from ligament damage sustained at the end of August, manager Roberto Martinez has said.

Cleverley, who spent last season on loan at Villa, had made five appearances for the Merseyside club before picking up the injury that has kept him out for more than two months.

"Tom is fully fit now. He had a little bit of a cold over the weekend that stopped him from training but he is back now and it is about making sure he gets in enough work in order to be considered 100 percent," Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

Cleverley admitted he was itching to get back to first-team action.

"The last few months have been massively frustrating. I don't think any player wants to get injured, especially when you are settling in at a new club and finding your feet," said Cleverley, who joined on a free transfer from Manchester United during the off season.

"Whenever you have a long-term injury, you are susceptible to a couple of hiccups. I just had a little one with my groin in a training session, but you have got to expect these things.

"It is hard coming back from a long layoff. But I am as fit as ever now and raring to go," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)