Jan 12 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will be fit for Wednesday's Premier League clash against third-placed Manchester City, manager Roberto Martinez said on Tuesday.

Lukaku, who netted the winner in the 2-1 win over City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final last week, missed Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over fourth tier side Dagenham and Redbridge with minor ankle problem.

The Belgium international has been pivotal to Everton this campaign, having scored 15 goals from 20 league starts, the joint-highest in the league along with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

"He trained well and is very much ready to play tomorrow," Martinez told reporters on Tuesday.

Martinez remained coy over the future of Steven Naismith, after he admitted last month that the striker could leave the team in search of first-team playing time.

The Scotland international has found it difficult to break into the first team, having made just four Premier League starts, and faces stiff competition from in-form Lukaku.

"There's going to be a lot of rumours and speculation but I just want him fully fit for the squad. He has an ankle niggle. If anything happens before the window closes, we will be the first to announce it," Martinez said.

Everton are 11th in the table with 27 points after 20 games. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)