* Manchester City's title hopes damaged in a 4-0 loss at Everton

* Lukaku put Everton ahead with his 12th league goal of 2016-17

* Mirallas doubled the lead soon after the break

* 18-year-old Davies sealed the win with his first league goal

* Debutant Lookman, 19, made it four in stoppage time

* City enjoyed possession, chances but no cutting edge

* Pep Guardiola suffered a fourth league defeat in eight matches

* Fifth-placed City left 10 points behind leaders Chelsea

* Everton at Crystal Palace next, Man City host Tottenham

EVERTON 4 MANCHESTER CITY 0

Jan 15 Manchester City's Premier League title hopes were delivered a grievous blow on Sunday as Everton's inspired Romelu Lukaku and teenagers Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman made it another crushing afternoon for Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard suffered his biggest-ever defeat in league football after they had enjoyed the lion's share of possession and chances but paid for sloppy defending that led to the Belgian powerhouse Lukaku converting his 12th league goal of the season after 34 minutes.

Kevin Mirallas struck right after the break and excellent 18-year-old academy graduate Davies dinked a brilliant first goal for his boyhood club as City looked increasingly clueless.

Substitute Lookman, making his debut at 19, then completed the rout with his first touch in stoppage time, a goal that stemmed from a mistake from Everton old boy John Stones as City suffered a fourth league defeat in their last eight league matches.

Coming hot on the heels of their last loss in Merseyside at Liverpool on New Year's Eve, City were left in fifth place, now 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, as Guardiola cut a forlorn figure on the bench. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)