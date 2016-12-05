Dec 5 Marouane Fellaini's clumsy conceding of a last-minute penalty against Everton, which denied Manchester United a precious away win, may have outraged fans but former team mate Leon Osman is not surprised.

United were leading the Merseyside club 1-0 in Sunday's Premier League contest at Goodison Park when the Belgian international replaced Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 85th minute to mark his 100th appearance for the club.

Two minutes later, he went in for a bad challenge inside the box and brought down defender Idrissa Gueye. Leighton Baines then stepped up and fired past David de Gea to snatch Everton away from defeat.

"Fellaini's always been clumsy like that," Osman told Sky Sports.

"He was like that in training. If you came up against him, he was likely to stand on your toes or give you a dead leg."

The 29-year-old Fellaini joined United in 2013 before spending five years with Everton, during which he played with Osman in the midfield.

"When he played for us, you wanted him as far away from our box as possible, get him up causing havoc in around the opposition penalty area where he was really good," Osman said.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had put United ahead in the 42nd minute after he picked up Anthony Martial's through ball and flicked it over goalkeeper Martin Stekelenburg.

Sixth-placed United are on 21 points and next play in the league on when they host Tottenham Hotspur, who are a spot above with 27 points, on Sunday. (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)