Britain Soccer Football - Everton v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 15/5/16Norwich's Robert Brady in action with Everton's Jonjoe KennyAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

Everton ended a disappointing season with a convincing 3-0 Premier League victory over relegated Norwich City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Midfielder James McCarthy and a Leighton Baines penalty put the hosts, playing their first game since Roberto Martinez was sacked as manager, 2-0 ahead at halftime.

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard, making his 414th and final appearance for the club, had a quiet afternoon as his team secured only their sixth home league victory of the campaign.

Kevin Mirallas added Everton's third goal soon after the interval.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)