April 16 Everton 1 Southampton 1 A disappointing home draw against Southampton on Saturday piled more pressure on Everton manager Roberto Martinez ahead of a week that will define the club's season.

Everton took the lead against the run of play through Ramiro Funes Mori in the 68th minute before Sadio Mane capitalised on some poor defending to equalise seven minutes later.

Everton suffered more bad news when full-back Seamus Coleman suffered a suspected hamstring injury.

That will be an extra worry for Martinez ahead of games against derby rivals Liverpool and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next Saturday. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Alan Baldwin)