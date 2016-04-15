Everton's leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and influential midfielder Ross Barkley are struggling to be fit for Saturday's Premier League home clash against Southampton, manager Roberto Martinez said.

The Merseyside club, who are already without captain Phil Jagielka and midfield duo Leon Osman and Tom Cleverly, also have fitness concerns over winger Aaron Lennon and left back Leighton Baines.

"Cleverley out for Southampton. Baines, Barkley and Lennon to be assessed. Romelu Lukaku is also a doubt," Martinez told reporters on Friday.

When asked if any of the injuries were long-term, the Spaniard added: "It's a matter of hours and not weeks."

As 12th-placed Everton enter the most "testing" period of their campaign, Martinez has urged his side to improve their home form, with eight of their 10 league losses coming at Goodison Park.

"Every season boils down to these final games and we can have a really strong ending. We are right in the middle of the most testing period," Martinez said.

"It doesn't matter if we miss players, it's an opportunity for the squad to cope with that. We have not been able to celebrate enough victories in front of our crowd. That hasn't been good enough."

