Aug 25 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will not make his long-awaited return from injury in Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton, manager Mark Hughes said on Thursday.

The England international, who has not featured in the league since March after fracturing his ankle, suffered another ankle injury in training a day before the club's opening day match against Middlesbrough.

Hughes believes Butland can return in the coming weeks and compete with Joe Hart, who faces an uncertain future at Manchester City, for a starting spot for England.

"Jack is likely to miss out again. Hopefully he'll get some pitch time in the next few days but then we have the international break so there's no point rushing him," Hughes told reporters on Thursday.

"He wants to be one of the country's best goalkeepers and he's nearly there, the situation with Joe Hart is obviously a factor in Jack's mind."

The 52-year-old Welshman said Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored from a superb free kick to rescue a point for Stoke at Middlesbrough and suffered a calf injury in the match, could be in contention for a place at Goodison Park.

"Xherdan is one we are hopeful of but he still has some tightness, so we will look over the next day or two," Hughes added.

Hughes confirmed last week that Stoke were interested in signing West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino, but indicated they were not yet close to a deal.

"We are quite a way down the line with that. You have to let these things run their course and give them the time they deserve. Some deals just go on and on and you get to the point where you have to move on," Hughes added.

He also confirmed the club's interest in Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

Stoke, who finished ninth in the league season last season, have one point from their opening two games. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)