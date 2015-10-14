Football - Reading v Everton - Capital One Cup Third Round - The Madejski Stadium - 22/9/15Everton's John Stones applauds fans after being substitutedMandatory Credit: Action Images / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Everton's hopes of making it four wins out of four against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday received a boost with manager Roberto Martinez saying defender John Stones will be available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

The 21-year-old, who had a transfer request rejected during the summer window when he was heavily linked with a move to champions Chelsea, missed the games against West Bromwich Albion and bitter city rival Liverpool.

Stones also was forced to drop out of England's squad for their final two Euro 2016 qualifiers during the international break.

"I think he should be ready. Remember that John has been having a lot of quality work at Finch Farm (club's training ground) and it will be a matter of just getting that match fitness," Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"We have still got three very important days ahead of that fixture in terms of preparation so we'll get a better idea on Friday of where John is.

"I would say medically he is ready now. He's been joining the group and from a medical point of view I don't think there is a concern or worry," the former Wigan Athletic manager added.

The Toffees lie seventh in the Premier League table with 13 points from eight matches.

