LONDON Jan 24 Everton 1 Swansea City 2 Swansea City's new Italian head coach Francesco Guidolin saw his relegation-threatened team win at Everton for the first time on Sunday to lift them four points above the Premier League's bottom three places.

It was a bad afternoon for highly regarded young Everton defender John Stones, whose poor back-pass led to the 17th minute penalty from which Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Swansea the lead.

The home side soon equalised when Jack Cork touched Gareth Barry's flick into his own net, but a deflection off Stones from Andre Ayew's shot restored the Welsh club's lead before half-time.

They held out amid strong pressure in the second half to move above Norwich City and Bournemouth into 15th place while Everton stayed 12th, four points above them. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)