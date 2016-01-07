Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Jan 7 Everton have signed Swiss under-21 international Shani Tarashaj from Grasshoppers for an undisclosed fee.
The Premier League team said on Thursday that the 20-year-old had put pen to paper on a four and a half year contract before going back on loan to Grasshoppers for the rest of the season to complete his national service.
"Shani is an enormous young talent in Swiss football who, without a doubt, will have a great future," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com) on Thursday.
"We're delighted to have found a young player who believes our club is the perfect step for him to enhance his quality and to grow his career."
Tarashaj has scored eight goals in 18 games for Grasshoppers this season. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.