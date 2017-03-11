* Everton beat West Brom 3-0

* Kevin Mirallas gave Everton the lead in the 39th minute

* Morgan Schneiderlin doubled Everton's lead six minutes later

* Romelu Lukaku added a late third with his 19th of the season

* Everton host Hull City next, West Brom home to Arsenal

EVERTON 3 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Two goals shortly before halftime put the hosts in charge - the first in the 39th minute from Kevin Mirallas who was on hand to poach a rebound after Ross Barkley's shot was saved.

Frenchman Morgan Schneiderlin lashed in his first goal for Everton seconds before the interval.

West Brom hardly threatened the Everton goal and the hosts scored again near the end when Romelu Lukaku headed in from Barkley's cross for his 19th league goal of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)