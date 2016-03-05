Football Soccer - Everton v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 5/3/16Everton's Muhamed Besic is fouled and is awarded a penalty by referee Anthony Taylor that is saved by West Ham's Adrian from Romelu LukakuAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Everton 2 West Ham United 3

West Ham United scored three late goals to recover from 2-0 down and beat 10-man Everton 3-2 in a dramatic Premier League game at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku put Everton ahead with a firm shot from the edge of the penalty area and winger Kevin Mirallas, already booked for diving, was sent off shortly before halftime for a late challenge.

Everton doubled the lead when winger Aaron Lennon cut in from the left, played a one-two with Lukaku and tucked the ball into the net.

Lukaku had a penalty well saved by goalkeeper Adrian and West Ham pulled a goal back when Michael Antonio nodded in Mark Noble's cross before Diafra Sakho rose to head home Dimitri Payet's cross nine minutes from time.

Payet grabbed the winner when he latched on to a loose ball in the final minute to lift West Ham to fifth in the table.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)