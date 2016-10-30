* Everton beat West Ham 2-0 to end a winless run

* Romelu Lukaku's 50th league goal for Everton put them on the way

* Ross Barkley scored the second in the 75th minute

* Adrian's save from Barkley was the highlight of a quiet first half

* Everton stayed sixth, with the Hammers still in the bottom five

* Everton at Chelsea next, West Ham at home to Stoke

EVERTON 2 WEST HAM UNITED 0

Oct 30 (Reuters)- Romelu Lukaku's 50th league goal for Everton put them on the way to a deserved 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday, ending a run of four league games without a win.

It kept the Merseysiders sixth in the Premier League and West Ham in the bottom five.

Goalkeeper Adrian's one-handed save from Ross Barkley was the highlight of a quiet first half. The game livened up within five minutes of the resumption when Yannick Bolasie set up Lukaku to head into an empty net.

Barkley began and finished the move for the second goal, driving in Lukaku's cross. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)