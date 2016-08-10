Wales captain Ashley Williams, who guided his country to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, has joined Everton from Swansea City on a three-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Everton had paid 12 million pounds ($15.60 million) for the 31-year-old central defender.

Williams arrives as a replacement for defender John Stones, who moved to Manchester City on Tuesday for 47.5 million pounds, with manager Ronald Koeman identifying the Welsh club's skipper as the man to help plug a defence that shipped 55 league goals last season.

"Everton is a great club with an unbelievable manager - a world legend in football - and I believe the club is going in the right direction," Williams told Everton's website. (www.evertonfc.com) "This is something I wanted to be a part of.

"I look forward to seeing what the manager’s plans are for me and the team," he added. "He’s been one of the greatest centre-halves to ever play the game, so I look forward to learning from him."

Williams made 36 league appearances for Swansea as they finished 12th last season before he helped Wales get to the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time.

The defender joined the Welsh club from Stockport County in 2008 when they were in League One and helped them reach the Premier League for the first time after a playoff final victory over Reading in 2011.

"I've had eight great years at Swansea and, for me, the new challenge was something I felt I needed," Williams said.

"I wish everyone at Swansea all the best for the future and they will always hold a special place in my heart."

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 13.

($1 = 0.7691 pounds)

