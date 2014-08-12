Pakistan call off tour of Bangladesh
Pakistan has called off their scheduled cricket tour of Bangladesh this year, the country's board chairman Shaharyar Khan has said.
Everton have reached an "agreement in principle" to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan, manager Roberto Martinez was reported as saying by local media on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Ghana international, who played at the World Cup, will join the Merseyside club subject to a work permit.
Atsu, who spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, joined Chelsea a year ago after starting out at Porto.
"Everything has been agreed with Christian - it's just a matter of finalising little details more with his work permit and personal situation," Martinez said in the Liverpool Echo.
"That will probably take a couple of days to get sorted but we have an agreement in principle to make the move as a loan deal until the end of the season."
(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Peter Rutherford)
The plan to create a new city-based Twenty20 tournament for English cricket in 2020 has been approved after 38 of the 41 members of the England and Wales Cricket Board voted in favour of the competition.