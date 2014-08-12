Aug 12 Everton have reached an "agreement in principle" to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan, manager Roberto Martinez was reported as saying by local media on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Ghana international, who played at the World Cup, will join the Merseyside club subject to a work permit.

Atsu, who spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, joined Chelsea a year ago after starting out at Porto.

"Everything has been agreed with Christian - it's just a matter of finalising little details more with his work permit and personal situation," Martinez said in the Liverpool Echo.

"That will probably take a couple of days to get sorted but we have an agreement in principle to make the move as a loan deal until the end of the season." (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Peter Rutherford)