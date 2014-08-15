Aug 15 Everton have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Premier League season with England midfielder Ross Barkley facing up to six weeks out with an injury suffered in training on Friday, according to British media reports.

The 20-year-old will undergo scans on Saturday to determine the full extent of the injury which forced him to leave the club's training ground in a brace, the reports said.

Barkley enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season last term which culminated in selection for England's World Cup squad where he made three appearances.

He signed a new four-year contract at Goodison Park in July and has played in three pre-season games for Everton who open their league campaign at promoted Leicester City on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)