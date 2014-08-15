Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
(Adds details)
Aug 15 Everton have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Premier League season with England midfielder Ross Barkley facing up to six weeks out with a leg injury suffered in training on Friday, according to British media reports.
The 20-year-old will undergo scans on Saturday to determine the full extent of the injury which forced him to leave the club's training ground in a brace, the reports said.
If the injury is as serious as first feared Barkley could miss England's 2016 European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland, San Marino and Estonia.
Barkley enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season last term which culminated in selection for England's World Cup squad where he made three appearances.
He signed a new four-year contract at Goodison Park in July and has played in three pre-season games for Everton who open their league campaign at promoted Leicester City on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.