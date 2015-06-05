Everton have agreed to sign England midfielder Tom Cleverley on a five-year deal when his Manchester United contract expires on July 1, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Cleverley spent the majority of last season on loan at Aston Villa, becoming a key figure in their run to the FA Cup final.

He has played 13 times for England and was called up to the squad on Friday as an injury replacement for Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Mason for Sunday's friendly against Ireland and the Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia the following week.

"He is a perfect fit for what we are trying to build here as he has so much experience of playing in the Premier League and he still has his best years just ahead of him," Everton manager Roberto Martinez said on the club website (www.evertonfc.com).

“At the age of 25 and a player who is representing his country, Tom has experienced winning trophies and having big roles in demanding teams...

“It says a lot also, when someone like Tom is available on a free transfer and he can pick his next club out of many options home and abroad, that he has chosen to play for our football club. That’s the perfect start to his career here at Everton.”

Cleverley won the Premier League title with United in 2013, but failed to become a first-team regular and had loan spells at Leicester City, Watford and Wigan Athletic as well as Villa.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)