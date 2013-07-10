Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
MADRID Everton have agree to take Barcelona's teenage forward Gerard Deulofeu, described as "an incredible footballing talent" by manager Roberto Martinez, on loan next season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The pacy 19-year-old, a product of Barca's youth academy and a Spain under-20 international, played mostly for the La Liga side's B team last term and scored 18 goals in 34 matches.
He also made four appearances for the first team and in May agreed to extend his Barca contract until 2017.
"Gerard is a real diamond of Spanish football and a boy with incredible footballing talent," Martinez said of his fellow Spaniard on Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"I am delighted that he has chosen to take the next step of his career with Everton."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is out of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth with a knee injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.