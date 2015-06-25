Rashford rocket gives United away win in Europa semi
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
LONDON Everton have signed winger Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona on a three-year contract for six million euros ($6.7 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Spaniard spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Goodison Park and made 29 appearances, scoring three Premier League goals.
"Gerard needs no introduction to anyone here at Everton, for we are all well aware of his incredible footballing talent," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website.
"We got to know him really well from his loan period, not only as such a talented player but also his great character. He will be a fantastic asset to our club."
The contract includes a release clause if Barcelona make an offer meeting certain requirements within the first two years, and the European champions also have a right of first refusal if the Premier League club decide to sell Deulofeu, Everton said.
Deulofeu, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, is Everton's second signing of the close season following the arrival of midfielder Tom Cleverley from Manchester United on a free transfer.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.