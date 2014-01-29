Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
LONDON Everton's French defender Sylvain Distin has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Goodison Park until the end of the 2014-15 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old centre back's current deal was due to expire in June this year, Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).
He became the second Everton defender to sign a new deal this week after left back Leighton Baines penned a long-term contract.
Distin arrived at the Merseyside club from Portsmouth in 2009 and has made 177 first-team appearances.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
BOSTON Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produced a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races on Monday by conquering the race's hilly final miles to establish their dominance.