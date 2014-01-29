LONDON Everton's French defender Sylvain Distin has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Goodison Park until the end of the 2014-15 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old centre back's current deal was due to expire in June this year, Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

He became the second Everton defender to sign a new deal this week after left back Leighton Baines penned a long-term contract.

Distin arrived at the Merseyside club from Portsmouth in 2009 and has made 177 first-team appearances.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)