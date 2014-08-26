Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o waves to a supporter in the stands during a team soccer training session at the national stadium in Brasilia ahead of their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Brazil June 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

LONDON Everton have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Cameroon's seasoned striker Samuel Eto'o, who was a free agent after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old, crowned African Player of the Year a record four times, scored nine league goals in 21 games at Stamford Bridge after joining from Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala.

Eto'o, who has won 118 caps and scored a record 56 goals for Cameroon, signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park.

"I have been very impressed by the style of play Everton adopt," Eto'o said on the Premier League club's website (www.evertonfc.com), having been lured by manager Roberto Martinez's footballing philosophy.

"I was impressed with his enthusiasm but also by the knowledge of football that Roberto Martinez carries, his vision of football and how he reads football. I still think I can learn a great deal from him here," he added.

Eto'o has won four league titles, seven domestic cups, a FIFA Club World Cup medal and three Champions League, two with Barcelona and one with Inter Milan where he became the first player to win consecutive European continental trebles.

Eto'o moved to Russia in 2011 where he was reported to be the world's best-paid player.

"For someone who has achieved nearly everything, he still has the desire he had at 15 when he went to Spain and showed what he could do," said Martinez. "For many reasons he has got a point to prove.

"We are very excited and I think Everton is the perfect home for him. The fans will make him ready and feel sharp but we have got to be a bit patient with the fitness levels and make sure he is back to his best."

Despite Eto'o's international pedigree, he was left out of the latest Cameroon squad after making one appearance at this year's World Cup finals against Mexico in Natal.

Eto'o is the third player with Chelsea connections to sign for Everton in the close season after fellow forward Romelu Lukaku joined permanently following his loan spell last term.

Winger Christian Atsu has also joined on a temporary basis.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)