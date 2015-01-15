LONDON Jan 15 Everton have taken the unusual step of thanking their fans for their support this season by subsidising their tickets for the Premier League match at Chelsea next month.

Everton will put 10 pounds ($15.25) towards the cost of an adult ticket and five pounds for concessionaries for the match at Stamford Bridge on the evening of Feb. 11 as a way of recognising their loyalty.

More than 3,000 Everton fans were at Upton Park on Tuesday night when Everton were beaten on penalties after their FA Cup third round replay against West Ham ended in a 2-2 draw.

Everton CEO Robert Elstone said on the club's website (www.evertonfc.com): "The level of backing the team receives for away fixtures is a source of enormous pride for everybody associated with the Club.

"That support was at its best at Upton Park. It makes a difference. It gets noticed. And we are delighted to be able to say thank you."

Everton have seriously tested that loyalty since the end of November with just one win in 12 matches in all competitions since then. Their next match is on Monday when they are at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)