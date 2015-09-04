Ramiro Funes Mori (R) of Argentina's River Plate and Mayke of Brazil's Cruzeiro fight for the ball during their Copa Libertadores quarter-final first leg soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

Everton's new signing Ramiro Funes Mori could make his first-team debut against Chelsea at Goodison Park when the Premier League resumes next week after the international break, manager Roberto Martinez said.

The Toffees take on the Premier League champions on Sept. 12 and Martinez says the Argentine defender, signed from River Plate for 9.5 million pounds on deadline day, is ready to begin life in the English top flight.

"I feel that after the break he will be ready to join the group," the 42-year-old told the club website(www.evertonfc.com).

"Clearly, he is going to need a little bit of an adaptation period because the British game is very, very different -- especially for a player that is in the last line.

"But, in terms of being available, I expect him to be fully fit and ready for the Chelsea game," Martinez added.

The 24-year-old Funes Mori is currently training with the Argentina national team ahead of their friendlies against Bolivia and Mexico.

Meanwhile, striker Romelu Lukaku has praised Everton's "unsung hero" Gareth Barry for his influence during games.

Former Manchester City midfielder Barry, 34, reached his 700th career appearances against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and Lukaku said Everton's current crop of youngsters were reaping the benefit of his experience.

"Gareth is fundamental to our team," the Belgian striker said.

"He's the one who coaches all the young players around him as the game is going on.

"He calms us down when we're in possession and he knows when we need to play quicker, so he's very important to our team," the 22-year-old added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)