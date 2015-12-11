Dec 11 Defender Brendan Galloway has signed a new deal with Everton that will keep him at the club until June 2020.

The 19-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League.

"Brendan arrived at the football club with a very clear development path in front of him but the reality is that he has surpassed that," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com)

Galloway joined Everton from MK Dons in August 2014 and made his first-team debut against West Ham United on May 16.

His performances for Everton at left-back in the wake of injuries to Leighton Baines and Bryan Oviedo earned him a call-up to England's under-21 side.