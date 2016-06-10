Midfielder Darron Gibson has signed a contract extension with Everton that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2018, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Injuries restricted the 28-year-old Ireland international to 11 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season, and he has also missed out on representing his country at the European Championship this month.

Everton sacked manager Roberto Martinez in the penultimate week of last season and are poised to announce Dutchman Ronald Koeman as their new coach, according to British media reports.

Gibson said he had chosen to stay despite other 'options'. .

"I am absolutely delighted," he told the club's website.

"I had a few options but as long as Everton were giving me the option I was never going anywhere else."

Gibson joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2012.

