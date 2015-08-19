Aug 19 Everton midfielder Darron Gibson has been charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case with a cyclist, according to British media reports.

The 27-year-old Ireland international was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol after the crash in Altrincham, Greater Manchester and is due before Trafford Magistrates' Court on Sept. 1, the reports said.

"This is in relation to an incident on Sunday August 16 where police were called to reports that a car had collided with a cyclist on Park Road, Trafford, and failed to stop before pulling into a petrol station on nearby Dunham Road and colliding with a pump," a Greater Manchester Police spokesman was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The spokesman also confirmed that the cyclist was not harmed.

The former Manchester United man joined Everton in January 2012 and is currently recovering from a groin injury. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)