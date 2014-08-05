Pampered Premier League footballers often get a bad rap for their luxury lifestyles but Everton's Steven Naismith is determined to give something back, donating free tickets for unemployed fans.

Forward Naismith has given four Everton season tickets to the local job centre in Liverpool who will in turn allow different supporters seeking work to attend home matches at Goodison Park.

"I come from Ayrshire in the west of Scotland and spent a lot of my life in Glasgow – a city that, at times, has suffered from high unemployment. Historically, a lot of this was the result of a decline in heavy industry and shipbuilding," he told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com)

"Liverpool has a similar history and I am aware that, through no fault of their own, there are many unemployed in Liverpool trying hard to find a job and may not be able to afford a ticket.

"I thought this might be a small gesture to help those in that situation to enjoy a day out at one of our league matches.

"Hopefully it can bring some joy to many people. Every day I feel very fortunate for the opportunities and lifestyle my job as a footballer has afforded my family and me and also to be in the position where I can help the community in some small way."

