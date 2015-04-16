LONDON Aaron Lennon has been the catalyst for Everton's recent Premier League revival and the on loan winger's infectious work rate is starting rubbing off on his team mates, manager Roberto Martinez said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Lennon, who joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January until the end of the season, has scored twice in his last three games as 12th-placed Everton have gone unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches after a slump that had them hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

"The work rate Aaron Lennon has, has been a massive influence, along with the pace that helps him get into certain positions," Martinez told the Liverpool Echo.

"That has been infectious and is really helping the team. You see him going into goalscoring positions and using his talent and creativity in the final third.

"He is clearly a massive part of the reason we have performed so well in the last four games and got those results.

"But every player has reacted in the same manner, the commitment of the whole team and the way we have been working on and off the ball shows a real team ethic."

Everton, who have 38 points from 32 games, host 19th-placed Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could return after missing the last two matches with a hamstring problem.

"Romelu Lukaku has had two really good days with the group," Martinez told a news conference on Thursday.

"We are very happy and I expect him to train today and go through the next two sessions with no problems.

"If that's the case, then he will be available for the squad at the weekend, although that doesn't mean that he is ready to play 90 minutes."

Martinez rejected suggestions that Lukaku could be rested between now and the end of the campaign after struggling with a number of injuries this season.

"Someone like Rom needs to be on the football pitch. He is only 21 and I don't think there is any need for that (a rest) at all," he said.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)