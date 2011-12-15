Dec 15 United States midfielder Landon
Donovan has agreed to rejoin Everton on a two-month loan from
Los Angeles Galaxy, the clubs said on Thursday.
Donovan spent a brief period with the English Premier League
club two seasons ago and will return for a second stint after
Major League Soccer (MLS) and his American team agreed to
release him.
The 29-year-old is likely to be available for Everton's home
game with Bolton Wanderers on Jan. 4. His final game could be
the Merseyside derby at Liverpool on Feb. 25.
"The opportunity to return to Everton and play for such a
well-respected club and a manager I hold in such high regard was
something that was simply too good to pass up," Donovan said in
a statement.
Everton manager David Moyes was equally pleased to set up
the deal.
"I am delighted we have managed to get Landon back," Moyes
told his club's website (www.evertonfc.com). "He will give us
some good experience over January and February.
"He did well for us two years ago and hopefully will return
with those same qualities. His season has just finished and like
last time we need him to hit the ground running because the
games come thick and fast at this time of year."
Last month Donovan teamed up with former England captain
David Beckham to help the Galaxy win the MLS championship,
scoring the winning goal in the final against Houston.
As part of the loan deal Donovan will return to the Galaxy
early next year in time for the CONCACAF Champions League
quarter-finals and MLS season-opener.
