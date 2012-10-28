LONDON Oct 28 Everton battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Liverpool in the first Merseyside derby of the season at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Leighton Baines put through his own net to give Liverpool the lead after 14 minutes when he diverted in Luis Suarez's low cross.

The Uruguayan, heavily criticised before the match by Everton manager David Moyes for his perceived habit of diving, celebrated by racing over to the Everton dugout and throwing himself theatrically to the ground.

The striker had even more to cheer five minutes later, glancing in a perfectly directed Steven Gerrard freekick to put his side two up.

Leon Osman halved the deficit on 22 minutes, controlling a Brad Jones punch with his chest before directing home a half volley from the edge of the box, before Steven Naismith deservedly brought the home side level 10 minutes before the break, timing his run perfectly to stab home a cross from Marouane Fellaini from close range.

Suarez thought he had sealed all three points in the final minute of injury time but his effort was ruled out by the linesman, but ultimately neither side was able to find the crucial final touch to break the deadlock.

In Sunday's other fixtures Newcastle host West Bromwich Albion and Southampton entertain Tottenham Hotspur in matches that kicked off at 1500 GMT, while Premier League leaders Chelsea host third-placed Manchester United at Stamford Bridge an hour later. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Justin Palmer)