LONDON, April 9 Everton captain Phil Neville will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season after eight years with the Merseysiders, the former England international said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Neville joined Everton from Manchester United having won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League.

"I want to continue to play at the top level as long as I physically can, and will be weighing up my options before making a decision on my next move," Neville said on the Everton website (www.evertonfc.com).

"I'll now be doing everything I can to help Everton finish as high up the league table as possible."

Everton lie sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand as they seek to qualify for Europe next season.

Neville, who has the sixth-highest number of Premier League appearances with 504, said he would leave Everton with immense pride.

"It's been an honour to play for and captain Everton Football Club. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time on Merseyside," said Neville, who won 59 international caps (Edited by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John O'Brien)