LONDON Oct 16 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who is yet to play this season, has recovered from a knee injury and is close to a first-team return, his manager Roberto Martinez said on Thursday.

The Spaniard told reporters that the 20-year-old England international might be ready for Everton's home game against Aston Villa on Saturday but a more likely return was the Europa League match at Lille next Thursday.

"Ross is really close," Martinez told reporters.

"He's had a really good period of work, came back on Monday working with the rest of the group. Sometimes you forget how good a footballer he is, how infectious he is around the place. He's not too far away."

Everton finished fifth last season but have made a poor start to this campaign with one win in their opening seven games which has left them 17th in the 20-team table on six points, two above the bottom trio who all have four.

Barkley made his England debut in August last year and has nine caps.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)