Aug 19 Everton have described as "derisory and insulting" a double bid from Premier League champions Manchester United for Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines.

According to media reports United, now managed by former Everton boss David Moyes, offered a total of 28 million pounds ($43.72 million) for Belgium midfielder Fellaini and England defender Baines.

"Everton can confirm it has received bids from Manchester United for two players," director of communications Alan Myers said in a statement on Monday. "Those bids were immediately rejected out of hand as derisory and insulting.

"The club did not make public these details as it was vital (manager) Roberto Martinez's preparations for the opening game of the Premier League season (on Saturday) were not disrupted." ($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)