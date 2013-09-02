Sept 2 Young Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku joined English Premier League rivals Everton on a season-long loan just minutes before the transfer window closed on Monday, the Belgian international said on his Twitter feed.

Lukaku, 20, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. He went back to Chelsea at the end of the campaign and has featured as a substitute in two of their three league games this season.

He also suffered the anguish of being the only player to miss a spot-kick when the Europa League holders were beaten 5-4 by Champions League winners Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout in Friday's UEFA Super Cup clash in Prague.

Lukaku was the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League last season with 17 goals for West Brom. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)