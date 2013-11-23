LONDON Nov 23 Daniel Sturridge scored an 89th-minute equaliser to give Liverpool a 3-3 draw at Everton on Saturday after the hosts had twice come from behind to lead 3-2 in one of the Premier League's games of the season.

The match got off to a breathless start when Philippe Coutinho scrambled Liverpool ahead after five minutes, only for Kevin Mirallas to hammer in the equaliser two minutes later at Goodison Park.

Liverpool regained the lead after 19 minutes with a long-range free kick by Luis Suarez but Everton made all the running in the second half and deservedly levelled with a Romelu Lukaku shot before the on-loan Belgian striker thumped in a brilliant header eight minutes from time.

Sturridge, on as a late substitute, had the last word, however, when he nodded Liverpool's third to deny Everton what would have been only their second victory in 14 league derbies.

Second-placed Liverpool move to 24 points, one behind leaders Arsenal, who host third-placed Southampton later on Saturday. Everton are in fifth place with 21 points. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by:)