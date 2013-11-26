LONDON Nov 26 Everton and England left back Leighton Baines faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, his club said on Tuesday.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez, however, hopes Baines will be back sooner.

"It has been confirmed that Leighton has got a fracture in one of the bones in his right foot, which is the phalange," Martinez was quoted on Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"We need to treat that now and see how it develops. It could mean anything from missing six weeks to being back in 10 days because it depends how the fracture heals.

"It is in such a specific spot and we are going to see how it (the injury) reacts."

Baines has challenged England's experienced left back Ashley Cole for a starting spot in the national team and is expected to be a vital member of the squad for the next year's World Cup finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)